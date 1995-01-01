About Addison Kaboom Town!®

For four decades, one of the nation’s most impressive and unique Independence Day celebrations has been held in Addison, Texas, located just north of Dallas. While this 4.4 square mile town is home to only 17,000 residents, approximately a half-million guests from across the nation come to celebrate Addison Kaboom Town!® each July 3. The party is townwide, with celebrations and watch parties hosted at many Addison hotels and restaurants, as well as a gathering in Addison Circle Park featuring high-energy music, a wide selection of food and beverage options, and a front row seat to the aerial spectacular.

​To learn more about all Addison has to offer, head to VisitAddison.com.