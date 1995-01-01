Addison Kaboom Town!® Returns

Friday, July 3 | 5:00 PM – 11:00 PM | Addison Circle Park

4970 Addison Circle, Addison, TX 75001

 

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About Addison Kaboom Town!®

For four decades, one of the nation’s most impressive and unique Independence Day celebrations has been held in Addison, Texas, located just north of Dallas. While this 4.4 square mile town is home to only 17,000 residents, approximately a half-million guests from across the nation come to celebrate Addison Kaboom Town!® each July 3. The party is townwide, with celebrations and watch parties hosted at many Addison hotels and restaurants, as well as a gathering in Addison Circle Park featuring high-energy music, a wide selection of food and beverage options, and a front row seat to the aerial spectacular.  

 

​To learn more about all Addison has to offer, head to VisitAddison.com.

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kaboom town airplane and fireworks

NATIONALLY RECOGNIZED

The festival’s pyrotechnic display has been named among the top fireworks shows in the country by the American Pyrotechnics Association, Yahoo, USA Today, the Wall Street Journal, Travel + Leisure Magazine, and more, and has been covered by CNN, AccuWeather, and others. The incredible Addison Airport Airshow, which precedes the fireworks display, features historic warbirds, aerial stunts, and other Special flights. Attendees are immersed in patriotic revelry, no matter what part of Addison they are in! 

  

Purchase Tickets

Hotel Packages

Stay the night in Addison! Book a hotel package and get everything you need: exclusive rates, 6 tickets, fast-lane entry, and a commemorative picnic blanket.

Ladies at Kaboom Town

 

GET THE PARTY STARTED

 

Cue the Fireworks. #KaboomTown